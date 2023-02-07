PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The third annual ‘Lady Bison Classic’ golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Course concluded today.

16 collegiate teams from all over the country competed in the event.

Top five team rankings:

Lipscomb (+45) Florida Gulf Coast (+49) North Alabama (+62) UNC Ashville (+63) Charleston Southern (+66)

“Crazy in golf, how every stroke matters out there, even in the first round, second round, and even the final round, every putt, every shot, every recovery matters for the overall score,” Bay Point General Manager Ryan Mulvey said. “So these girls are feeling the pressure right now, but hopefully, hopefully they can come out on top here at the end.”