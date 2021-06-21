Bay Point Golf Club to host first-ever PCB Golf Championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay Point Golf Club is hosting the inaugural PCB Golf Championship at the end of July.

“You know we get so many vacationers so many people coming to Panama City Beach in the Summertime so we just wanted to create something other than a normal day of golf for them to be a part of,” Bay Points Golf Club General Manager Ryan Mulvey said.

120 golfers will be allowed to participate in it with five different flights to compete in: the championship flight, the first flight, a senior flight, a super senior flight and women’s championship.

The Championship flight being the hardest out of the five.

“Of course, it’s going to be playing from a further back tee, but it’s also going to have a lot of scratch golfers, a lot of low handicap golfers from all over the Southeast and locally. So it is going to be a competitive flight, that’s why it is a gross only flight, but that’s why we also have several other flights for those who want to play,” Mulvey said.

The Championship flight is the only one that will be completely gross scoring, which means what you shoot out on the course is what you get.

The other four will also have net scoring, which means your handicap is taken into account.

Mulvey said with the multiple flights, we will see all types of golfers out on the course that weekend.

“I think we will also see a lot of juniors playing this as well because there is a junior golf presence across the Florida Panhandle, and it’s another opportunity again, there is no age limit for this or minimum age whatever you want to call it, so we’re excited to give a lot of those great players the opportunity to play in a championship,” Mulvey said.

Bay Point Golf Club has hosted plenty of charity golf tournaments and even the regional U.S. Open Qualifier back in May, but this will be a chance for all the amateur golfers in the area to really show what they can do.

“One of the things I love about golf is you have the ability to create the same type of pressure you see with the guys and girls on tv ya know, you’ve got a three foot putt on the end of the day on 18, to shoot a certain score or beat your friends ya know whatever it may be, we get just as nervous as the people laying on tv and they are playing for millions of dollars, so that’s where these championships really create this kind of pressure so you can see where you stand with your mental game,” Mulvey said.

It’s $250 to enter, which includes two rounds of golf, a tee gift, a player’s reception on Friday night with food and drinks included, lunch on Saturday and Sunday, beverages including beer and wine and prizes too.

Mulvey said part of the money they raiser will go to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

The tournament will be from July 30th to August 1st. To sign up, click here.