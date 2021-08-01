Bay Point Golf Club hosts inaugural PCB Golf Championship Tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) – After two days of play, the inaugural Panama City Beach Golf Championship Tournament at Bay Point came to a close on Sunday.

Bay Point General Manager Ryan Mulvey said the tournament was a big success, and he expects it to grow in the upcoming years.

“A lot of people know Bay Point, a lot of people know the Nicholas course especially from all around the southeast, and that’s kind of what helped make this tournament such a success, it’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time because there are tons of scrambles and charity events in the areas, but there are not many stroke-play amateur golf tournaments and that’s kind of what this tournament wanted to be and we see it growing big time for years to come.”

Bay Point has been reached out to by multiple sponsors on helping grow the tournament for the future.

Complete results from the tournament here.