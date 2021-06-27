Bay Point Golf Club hosts Emerald Coast Junior Tour

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Many local golfers participated in the Emerald Coast Junior Golf Tour on Sunday afternoon at the Bay Point Golf Club.

There were 51 participants in the event and tournament director, Dennis Attaway, said a lot of the professionals got their start on similar tours.

“There’s a great history, as you know, of golfers in the Panhandle,” Attaway said. “Bubba Watson and then Heath Slocum and all those guys that played a lot of these events growing up.”

Of the 51 golfers, many were native to Bay County and the surrounding area, including a senior from Bay High School, Jake Harbison, who said he plans to play at the next level.

“Golf means a lot, I’ve played for about five years,” Harbison said. “I’m going to try and play college somewhere around here, but I’m going to try and take it as far as I can, and see what happens.”

While some of the golfers traveled from as far as Tennessee and Kentucky to compete, Camille Seiffer, a Bay Point resident, was playing in her actual back yard.

“It’s definitely cool seeing like college tournaments happen here,” Seiffer said. “And being able to like go in my back yard and watch from there and meet some of the players, so it’s really cool.”

Multiple locals in the competition made top finishes on the day, including upcoming 9th grader, Savannah Goodman, from Bonifay, who won the girls 12-14 group.

“My goal is always to win, but I mean, at the same time, I just want to be the best I can be and just try to get better every time and get experience for those later big tournaments that I hope to be playing in,” Goodman said.

The Emerald Coast Junior Tour travels all over the Panhandle, but Attaway said Bay Point is one of the tours most popular stops.

“Bay Point is awesome to have us come out and give us the course to play,” Attaway said. “And this it not the first year and hopefully we can continue to come back to Panama City and Bay Point.”

The Emerald Coast Junior Golf Tours next stop will be in Dothan, July 14-15.