PANAMA CIYY, Fla. (WMBB) – With a win over Rutherford on Friday, the Bay football team will earn both a county and district title for the first time since 2004.

The Tornadoes have rattled off seven consecutive wins and are in a prime position to secure a home playoff game.

In that seven-game win streak, Bay has earned premier wins over in-county foe Mosley, 1R powerhouse Port St. Joe and district challenger South Walton.

Bay Head Football Coast Jeremy Brown said that his senior class has truly silenced all of their doubters.

“Maybe some people earlier in the season were like, man, that was a fluke. And now we’ve put some wins together and realize maybe they’re as good as advertised. And so, we want to go out there and put on a show for all those people and really want the kids to go out and get the win.”

Brown said that earning a historic win would be the cherry on top of a perfect homecoming.

“We told them the other day when you go to homecoming, you know, I just had my 35-year reunion and everybody talked about the football game. Do you know what I mean? The football game is still the most important thing about homecoming and we want to approach it that way. And to be able to have the county championship and the district all wrapped up into one, it’s just like a perfect scenario. So we’re excited about it.”

Bay with host Rutherford on Friday, October 28. Kickoff from Tommy Oliver Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m.