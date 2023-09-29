PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay High volleyball team is changing their game this season, rolling with a winning record.

The Tornadoes struggled last season, notching just one win at the end of the year.

“As a coach, I’m thinking, wow, am I even going to keep my job,” Bay volleyball head coach Sierra Sain said. “Are any girls going to come back? Am I going to have any players left to fill a team with? Instead, we’ve had a huge influx of freshmen with tremendous talent.”

Heading into this season, the expectation was that it would be a building year, with a young team.

“Basically a development team and development season with us all being so young,” Bay sophomore defensive specialist Izzy Anderson said. “But I’m very glad that we have been able to see the growth and improvement so soon.”

The tornadoes have turned it around this season, sitting above .500.

“The way that we’re leading our team is really important,” Bay senior libero Ellie Colwell said. “I think that we’ve reflected and we’ve grown.”

With only two healthy upperclassmen and one coming off injury, the younger players have been forced to step up this year.

“It’s exciting to know that we’re a part of that,” Bay freshman Sadie Littleton said. “The five freshmen on our team.”

One of those wins, made history for the Tornadoes, as they swept Arnold for the first time since 2007.

“Half of these girls weren’t even born,” Colwell said. “To be able to lead this team for my first and last win over Arnold, it’s been amazing.”

The Tornadoes will be on the road to visit North Bay Haven on Tuesday, October 3.