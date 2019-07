PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay Medical Sacred Heart will provide free physicals for Bay County student athletes on Saturday.

The event will be held at Bay High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all students need to do is show up and provide information on their medical history.

Athletes can pre-register for the evaluation from a healthcare provider at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0f4caea82ea2f58-sports .