PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School introduced Mike Duffie as its new head boys basketball coach on Friday afternoon.

Duffie is coming most recently from Pickens High School in Jaspen, Georgia, where he coached from 2019-2023 with a 63-74 record (4-22 first season, four state tournament appearances).

Prior to Pickens, Duffie coached at Dalton High School (GA) from 2006-2018 where he was named the 7AAAA N Coach of the Year in 2016.

Through nearly 40 years of coaching, Duffie holds a 523-382 record between Pickens, Dalton, Gordon Central, Morristown East and Macon County high schools.

Duffie will replace former Bay head coach, Rusty Cook, who resigned in April for a job outside of basketball.