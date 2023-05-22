PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School officially introduced Jamie Bukowski as its new athletic director on Monday afternoon.

Principal Blythe Carpenter and former A.D. Glenn Manley welcomed Bukowski after nearly a year of Manley serving in the interim position.

Bukowski said his first order of business as A.D. is to fulfill the needs of his coaches.

“I feel as the athletic director, even though I’m at the top of the food chain when it comes to athletics at the school, I basically work for them,” Bukowski said. “So I’m going to be able to get them whatever they need to make their job simpler.”

Bukowski has spent four decades playing for coaching baseball, however, he said moving into an athletic director position is a dream come true.

“This is a golden opportunity for me,” Bukowski said. “I feel very honored to have been selected to be the A.D. at a school that has such rich pride and tradition like Bay High, one of the oldest high schools in the state of Florida.”