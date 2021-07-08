Bay hosts panhandle teams for 7 on 7 football scrimmage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman, Rutherford and Freeport football teams visited Bay High on Thursday morning, as they hosted 7 on 7 scrimmages.

With no referees or pads, the rules in 7 on 7 are relaxed, and Bay Head Coach Keith Bland says its a lot of fun.

“It’s a lot of backyard football type things,” Bland said. “See someone open, just throw the ball to them. So I don’t think they do it as much as when I grew up, without the technology so, its great to see them out here having fun and competing and enjoying themselves.”

Weather has impacted summer football for panhandle teams lately, and Freeport Head Coach Shaun Arntz says his team is glad to be back to playing outside.

“We’ve had a few 7 on 7’s cancelled including one and a half tournaments,” Arntz said, “So it’s good to come here and not have to worry about that, and know that we are gonna get those reps in and get a little break in between games, and come back and get some more.”

Rutherford and Bay have already faced each other in 7 on 7’s this summer, but whenever they have a chance to play other schools, that take it.

“That’s what is great about our community and teams in the local area,” Bland said. “We all get along well and coaches have these competitions and we move it around so it’s always fun to see them and get ready for the fall.”

With the relaxed rules and lack of officiating, a common theme for 7 on 7’s this summer has been a consistency of trash talk.

“There is a lot of trash talking and little chippiness but they shake hands and let it go,” Bland said. “And they’ve grown up with each other in this community, a lot of these teams are from the same area and it’s fun to see them get out and compete and play with each other and have a good time doing it.”

And as the final month of summer is under way, all eyes are set on ahead for full pads and Friday nights.

“We are excited for August 2,” Arntz said., “Don’t get me wrong, we are embracing what point of the process we are in right now but we are really excited about August 2, and getting everybody back everyday in helmets and getting the schemes all put together and all that stuff so we are super excited getting back to it.”