PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay High School softball team will have a new leader in the spring of 2023 as the Tornadoes hired Thomas Guidas as their next head coach.

Guidas is a Bay County native and entered the travel softball coaching scene within the past few years.

He’s coached with Florida Elite and Adiktiv Elite and helped lead Adiktiv to the USFA World Series title in the past year.

Guidas will replace Greg Bailie as the head coach of the Tornadoes and hopes to build Bay into an annual contender in Bay County.

“My ultimate goal is to build this program, really into a powerhouse, that’s my goal,” Guidas said. “I want to build something special here and take it as far as we can. I mean we don’t want to run around saying ‘Oh we want to win state championships,’ You just have to play the game and build and instruct and impact lives, we’ll build the program that way.”

The Bay softball team finished the 2022 season with a 3-19 overall record.