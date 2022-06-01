PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay Athletic Director Michael Grady announced Wednesday morning that former Mosley head baseball coach Jon Hudson would be taking the head coaching position with the Tornadoes.

Hudson was let go from Mosley without reason from the school administration at the tail end of the 2022 regular season less than a year after winning a state title with the Dolphins.

He led Mosley to the 2021 Class 5A State Championship last season and was named the 2021 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 5A Coach of the Year.

In seven seasons with the Dolphins, he has compiled a 144-42 overall record and had four state semifinal appearances and two state finals appearances.

Mosley’s win over Archbishop McCarty in the 2021 Class 5A State Final was the program’s first state championship since 2002 and only the second ever.

Mosley finished the 2022 season at 16-10 falling in the Class 5A Region Semifinals while Bay finished their season at 4-20.