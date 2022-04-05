PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Mosley head football coach Jeremy Brown has been selected as the next head football coach for the Bay Tornadoes.

Brown spent eight seasons with Mosley from 2013-2020 compiling a 41-39 overall record and two playoff appearances.

In the past two seasons, Brown was a coordinator at Bozeman and more recently at Walton where he helped lead the Braves to a 9-2 record and a first-round playoff bye.

Brown will take over after former Bay head football coach Keith Bland resigned to take the principal position at Dothan High School on March 11.

The Tornadoes football team finished the 2021 season 2-8 and missed the playoffs.