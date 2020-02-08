Bay High’s Kingston Grady signs with reigning DII football National Champions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay High’s Kingston Grady signed to play with the University of West Florida on Friday. The offensive lineman became the school’s first football player to sign since Hurricane Michael.

“It’s an honor to represent this school and you know get the train back rolling,” Grady said.

Kingston will be the second Tornado to play for the Argos. Bay High alum and West Florida senior Daryl Wilson just finished his career in Pensacola.

“It’s pretty cool, he messaged me on instagram the other day and told me to keep the legacy going and keep representing Panama City,” Grady said.

Kingston is the son of Bay High Athletic Director, Michael Grady, who played two roles at the signing ceremony.

“He’s just what a father would ask for if you were molding a kid and I’m thankful to God that he gave me a son like Kingston,” Michael said.

The offensive lineman decided to sign with West Florida despite offers from several other programs, including DI schools.

“With them I actually felt like they genienuly caring and nice people and like they just left a mark on me,” Kingston said.

Both Michael and Kingston said they are excited the senior will stay close to home.

“We’re a close knit family and we plan to travel over,” Michael said.