Bay High to receive grant from Shaquille O’Neal foundation to help sports programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Bay High was one of 23 high schools around the country to receive a grant from the Shaquille O’ Neal foundation.

The “Get Game Ready” grant for the school was $12,200 and was created to help athletic programs that are struggling during the pandemic.

Bay Athletic Director Michael Grady said they are going to use the money for cleaning supplies, uniforms and equipment.

He said this was a blessing since they already had to deal with the costs of Hurricane Michael a few years ago and the pandemic brought on more financial strain to their athletic programs.

Bay was one of two Florida high schools to receive the grant, the other was Miramar High School.