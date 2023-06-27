PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Bay High School basketball star, Deondrian Washington is staying local, signing with Gulf Coast State College.

Washington averaged 19.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting just under 50 percent from the field.

Gulf Coast Head Men’s Basketball Coach Phil Gaffney said Washington is a great hometown addition to the roster.

“He wants to do well,” Gaffney said. “Panama City is his hometown, and I think he did well at Bay High School, and I think now he wants to come over here and do well for Gulf Coast.”

Washington had offers from larger collegiate programs but said Gulf Coast felt like the right fit for him.

“When I took my visit here, just I met all the coaches and I met that weight room trainers and everything, and it’s just like a family atmosphere,” Washington said. “I feel like they could just give me where I want to go.”

The 6’7 shooting guard has plans to go Division One with hopes to make a career out of the game.

Coach Gaffney said he came to the right place to be well-prepared for his next step.

“I think the things we got to do is we got to put the weight on him,” Gaffney said. “He’s got to eat some more food. We got to get him in the weight room. We got to put on 20 pounds before he goes Division One.”

Washington became a role model for many local kids while at Bay High and he said he hopes to continue being an influence in college.

“To have the little kids look up to somebody that they can look at somebody as them,” Washington said. “Like, not from some player they see on TV every day, some player they can go 30 minutes away and watch.”

The Commodores have had several Bay County players on their roster throughout the years, but Coach Gaffney said Washington is someone who can make an impact on the floor immediately and sell tickets.

“I think a lot of people are going to come over here just to see how does he make that jump to college basketball,” Gaffney said. “Is he still going to be the same old Tank that had big 30-point games and did some amazing dunks and amazing three-pointers, amazing shots, and some of the great moves he did?”

Washington led Bay High to the Elite Eight as a junior and the Sweet Sixteen as a senior. He was also named First-Team All-State his senior year.