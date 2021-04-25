Bay High School cheer team wins first ever national championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay High cheerleading team made history by winning the schools first national championship in Orlando on Sunday.

The cheer squad competed in the Universal Cheerleading Association (UAC) National High School Championship.

After coming coming out in first place in the semi-final, Bay sealed the win on Sunday.

The teams head coach, Savannah Kennedy says her girls worked hard and persevered to achieve their ultimate goal of winning nationals.

“Some of these athletes have endured some of the toughest trials during their time as Bay Cheerleaders, from a hurricane to a pandemic,” Kennedy said.” “I am so incredibly proud of them and honored to be their coach.”

The Bay cheerleading program has four state championships, but is now officially national champions.

The team is expected to return home to Panama City Monday afternoon, where they will be greeted for a celebration.