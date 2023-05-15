PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School named Vernon Head Baseball Coach Jamie Bukowski as its new Athletic Director on Monday.

Bukowski replaces Glenn Manley, who held the interim position after Michael Grady stepped down last summer.

Bukowski spent two years as the head baseball coach at Class 1A Vernon, where he also served as the Yellowjackets assistant athletic director.

Prior to Vernon, Bukowski spent two seasons as the Rutherford head baseball coach.

Bay High School is expected to make an official introduction next week.