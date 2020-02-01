Bay High inducts Conrad and Jarad Moon to Hall of Fame

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay High School held a special ceremony for two legendary Tornadoes ahead of Friday night’s boys basketball game against Rutherford.

Both Conrad Moon and his son Jarad Moon were inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame. Conrad coaches Bay’s boys and girls golf teams.

“It will be a day or two before we even realize it you know for us to go in together it’s just it’s just phenomenal,” Conrad Moon said.

Jared played football, ran track and was a weightlifter for the Tornadoes. Following his time at Bay High, he played football at Florida State University and signed with the Carolina Panthers. After being forced to retire due to a neck injury, Jarad came back to be a volunteer assistant coach for Bay High.

“The real important thing is that we impacted people in such a way that they that they felt like going out of their way to recognize you,” Jarad Moon said.