Bay High hosts Gold Medal Squared volleyball camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay volleyball team received similar training as some of the Olympians heading to Tokyo this summer, as they hosted a Gold Medal Squared camp this week.

Gold Medal Squared is an organization founded by some of the country’s most successful and experienced coaches, all the way up to the Olympic level.

Bay’s senior libero, Rehtaeah Sutton, said that the camp was a great refresher for the team.

“We all get to step into the gym after a long school year, maybe a break, some of us haven’t played, an so we’ll get the chance to like work on our skills, refresh,” Sutton said.

Tornadoes junior setter, Jaida Williams, said the teaching that the Gold Medal Squared coaches brought in this week helped her learn a lot.

“It’s better learning experience having them break it down, and on the board they have like steps so we don’t have to keep asking questions, we can just go look and then ask if we’re doing it right, or what we need to improve and they’ve been a real big help with that,” Williams said.”

Bay is a Title I high school, and Bay head coach, Sierra Burris, said the teaching and Olympic level techniques from outside coaches came at no cost to the players.

“Our booster club has really come together to get our community behind our program and raise funds so these girls just have to show up and work their butts off and put their heart into it, and that’s all you want for your athletes right, you don’t want anything to hold them back like finances.”

The Tornadoes have continued to improve their record in the past few seasons, so they expect to make some noise in the county in the fall.

“The things that we’re doing to get better and how we’re raising our level as a program,” Sutton said. “It’s not how it used to be, like we’re taking this serious and people should take us serious as well.”

The Bay volleyball team will be hosting a camp of their own in July for middle schoolers, where they hope to share some of what they learned this week.