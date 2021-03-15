Bay High hosting annual Spring Break Baseball tournament this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School is hosting their Spring Break Invitational this week, featuring talented baseball teams from all over Florida.

The Tornadoes aren’t the only Panhandle squad in it either, but Bozeman, North Bay Haven, Arnold and even Niceville playing at the William T. Weeks Field.

Bozeman played on Monday against Victory Christian Academy. The Bucks won 2-0.

Normally the tournament features teams from all over the Southeast, but due to COVID-19, it’s a lot of Florida squads.

Bay head baseball coach Andrew Starr said his guys are just happy to be playing it in this year at all especially with how things went down last year.

“It’s crazy cause we were talking about it with the coaching staff today, it was a year ago this past Friday we were pulled off the field. We weren’t able to have it last year. It’s something we look forward to every year hosting it. Just to be able to have teams come down and stay at our beaches, show off our community, show off our school, it’s always exciting to have,” Starr said.

Starr also said it’s always great to be playing baseball over Spring Break.

“I tell the guys it’s like a major league feel, nothing to do, no school, you get up and you come here and you get to watch baseball and then play baseball. It’s fun and it’s fun to face people you wouldn’t normally face throughout the year,” Starr said.

Arnold, Bozeman and Bay play on Tuesday. The Marlins take on Victory at 11:30 a.m., Bozeman plays Harmony at 2 p.m. and Grace takes on Bay at 5 p.m.