KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WMBB)– Members of Bay High’s golf team placed 3rd overall in the FCA National Invitational tournament on Sunday.

The tournament held in South Carolina was a four person scramble.

Coach Conrad Moon, Jake Harbison, Levi Kirk and Taylor Moddy made up the team that shot a 117 over two days.

Moody also won the longest drive contest.