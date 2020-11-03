Bay High gets donation of basketball shooting machine from local company

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay High basketball team received a donation of a shooting machine from a local Panama City company on Monday night.

The Tornadoes are the only team in the area to lack a shooting machine, which hasn’t made things easy in practice.

“It’s been tough, I come in here and shoot with the kids a lot and rebound myself but there’s only one of me,” Bay High head basketball coach Rusty Cook said.

That’s where Rich and Felicia Lucas of Dynasty Cleaning Services came in. They wanted to give back to the community in some way and thought about how their sons didn’t have a shooting machine when they played for the basketball team at Bay.

They thought it would make the perfect gift.

“You can’t have a structured program if the players and the kids don’t have what they need and what they definitely need on a basketball team on the the basketball court is a shooting machine to practice to get better so they can be competitive so they can feel like they have actually done something,” Rich Lucas said.

The machine cost $5,860, but for the Bay basketball team, it was priceless because it will now make practices much more efficient.

“It allows us to get a lot of shots up in a little amount of time. When you have a high school and you have multiple people sharing a gym, you only have so much gym time. Shooting is one of those things you have to do every single day to be really good at it so that’s why something like that is important to us,” Cook said.