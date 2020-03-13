Bay High baseball JV game against Wewahitchka called in first inning amid school closure announcement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay District Schools announced on Friday schools would be closed and extra-curricular activities canceled through March 27.

The announcement came just before Bay High’s junior varsity game against Wewahitchka was set to begin. A that time, News 13 contacted Bay High head baseball coach Andrew Starr who said he had not been told he had to cancel the game.

In the first inning however Bay High Principal Billy May pulled up to the field and told the teams they had to stop playing. The game between the varsity teams was canceled. The team then learned they will not be able to play or practice for two weeks.

“We’re just sad right now we don’t know what to do,” Bay High baseball player Noah Redding said.

Although Bay’s games were called, Bozeman’s Friday night games against Sneads will still be played. The district said games could still be played tonight and through the weekend, adding the cancellation policy goes into effect on Monday.