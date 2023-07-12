PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay High School athletic program was granted the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award by the FHSAA on Tuesday.

The Fred E. Rozelle award is given to one team in each classification in Florida that exemplifies good sportsmanship, with Bay representing all Class 4A teams during the 2022-2023 school year.

Bay was one of seven teams in Florida to win the award and one of 14 to be named a finalist.

The Tornadoes won the Fred E. Rozelle award in 1993, two years after it was first handed out in 1991.

Glenn Manley, who stepped down as Bay’s interim athletic director this summer, was around when the school first won the sportsmanship award.

He said it’s an honor to receive the award once again when he’s on his way out the door.

I was really excited because Monday was my last day as far as everything, turning in keys and everything else,” Manley said. “And I looked down and saw something from the state, so I was worried that we’d miss something. But everything goes to the coaches, the players, the staff, students, even the people in the community that come to the games and have Bay High ties.”

While winning the prestigious award is a rare opportunity, Bay Head Football Coach Jeremy Brown said he hopes this will be the standard for Tornado Athletics moving forward.

“I think now we’ve kind of said that we’ve kind of restored the red, we’ve kind of set that precedent,” Brown said. “Now, every coach has got to come in every year and make sure their teams understand this is important. Whether we get the award again or not, it doesn’t matter, this is the precedent. And we’ve got to come in every day and strive for that, not just on the field but off the field as well.”