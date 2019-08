PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Chandler Haligas is starting her fourth year on the Florida State cheer team.

Haligas is a Bay High alumna and was back in two for the Panama City Seminole Club’s kick-off party on Saturday.

She said the fans at the event have supported her through high school and college.

“It’s so awesome to come back and to be able to do something for the people who have done so much for me,” said Haligas.