LAS VEGAS, NV. (WMBB) – Bay High School and Florida State alum, Janarius Robinson has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders less than two weeks after playing in his first NFL regular season game.

Robinson signed with the Raiders practice squad in August after getting cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was activated to the Raiders roster and played against the Kansas City Chiefs on November, 26.

Robinson played three snaps and recorded a tackle against the Chief’s running back, Isiah Pacheco.

The signing is a timely move for Robinson as he’ll get the chance to go up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the team who drafted him in 2021.