TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School alum, CJ Campbell Jr. said it was ‘A dream come true,’ after scoring his first collegiate touchdown with Florida State on Saturday.

Campbell signed with FSU as a preferred walk-on in 2021. He redshirted for the ‘Noles that fall and ended up being named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

He was expected to take on a new role in the Seminole’s running game this year, but right before the season began, Campbell suffered an injury that was presumed to sideline him for the season.

“I was like, man, I’ve been working so hard, like, why did it have to be me?” Campbell said. “You know, but then I always thought, you know, God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. So I just took that one.”

Upon going in for surgery, Campbell’s doctors found no ligament damage, just a broken fibula, meaning that his recovery time originally listed for a year would be cut in half.

With a dedication to rehab, he cut that second number in half as well and ended up returning to the field with Florida State in the fourth quarter of their Week 9 home matchup with Georgia Tech.

Campbell was given three carries and ended up taking one of them to the endzone for his first collegiate touchdown.

“It was just so surreal,” Campbell said. It was like, man, I’ve been dreaming of this all my life, and it finally happened. So when I heard the crowd roar, I was like, ‘Shoot, I might have to join in with them!’ So that’s why I went kind of crazy right there.”

Campbell is just one of many talented running backs on the Seminole’s roster, but he said whenever it’s his turn to take the reins, he’ll be ready to perform.

“That’s just the first of many to come for me,” Campbell said. “So I hope they plan on getting used to my name real soon.”

Florida State will return to action on Saturday, October 5, when the ‘Noles battle rival Miami on the road. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.