PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WMBB) — One of the top football talents to come out of the panhandle is back on an NFL roster. Janarius Robinson has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

This summer Robinson was waived at final cuts by the Vikings, and then signed to the practice squad.

Robinson was a 4th round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Florida State. During his four years at FSU, he had 104 tackles and 8 sacks in 34 games.

He has yet to play a game at the professional level because he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Robinson will replace Derek Barnett, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, in week 1 against the lions.

The Eagles will play the Vikings on Monday night football on September 19th.