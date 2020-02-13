Bay girls basketball seeks first state tournament win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay High girls basketball team is looking for its first state tournament win on Thursday night. The Tornadoes will take on Bishop Kenny in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.

If Bay can get the win, it will be the first time the team has advanced in the state tournament. Last season, the Tornadoes fell to Godby by five points in the regional quarterfinals.

“If we can get all of our girls to be consistent and show up at the same time and not give a sneak preview of one of two girls I think we’ll be alright,” Bay High girls basketball head coach Deirdre Powell said.

The game is set to tip off in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. .