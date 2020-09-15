Bay football still young, but have more experience than last season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team is revamped and ready to go this season.

The Tornadoes may have gone 2-8 last year, but that’s mainly due to them having 14 freshman on the squad.

“Played a tough schedule we were competitive in a lot of games but in a lot of regards it really should’ve been mostly a JV team with those young guys,” Bay head football coach Keith Bland said.

However, that in-game experience should help this season. The Tornadoes are still a young team but they’ve worked hard to get bigger and stronger this offseason.

Bland said they are still in a rebuilding mode of sorts.

“Kinda shows where we are where we’re heading so we do have some youth and some size but part of that in football is you still have to play you still have to hit someone and be aggressive and those are things you need to do to win,” Bland said.

The team also has a new motto this season, E.T.K., which means “Effort, Toughness and Know what to do.”

“If we got the effort and the toughness the knowing what to do will come over time as we get our reps in so the more we do that we live by that motto the better we’ll be,” Bay football player CJ Campbell Jr. said.

Bay will go up against other teams for the first time on Thursday in a Bay District Jamboree. However, their first official game is a tough one as they go up against rivals, the Mosley Dolphins, on Sept. 24.

“They’re pretty big we’re pretty big also I mean it’s gonna be a good game either way,” Bay football player Elton Rumph said.