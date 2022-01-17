Bay football player breaks world record at Central Florida Scottish Highland Games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay high junior offensive lineman Jordan Sikes participated in the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games on Saturday and broke a world record in it.

Sikes broke the world record for the 17 and under class in the weight over bar event.

The rules of the event are simple, the athletes throws an object like a kettlebell or medicine ball over a set height.

The previous record was 20 feet and 6 inches, Sikes’ broke that and set the new record at 23 feet and six inches.

It makes sense he broke the record. Since in addition to playing football for the Tornadoes, he’s also a sumo wrestler and competes in competitions throughout the year.