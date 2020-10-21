Bay football aiming to stay consistent week to week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team is on a bit of a revenge tour this season.

The 2-2 Tornadoes are taking down teams that beat them badly last season.

Bay got a big win over Blountstown on Friday night which gave the team their confidence back after they got shut out by Marianna the week before.

“That win just helped us make it seem like we can compete with anybody at any level,” Bay quarterback Will Smiley said.

The challenge for this team now is to continue playing positive football and building on their success, instead of falling into a pattern of playing well one week and not so good the next.

“They either come out really strong to start off or they’re flat a little bit in the beginning so we’re working on the consistency and I’ve got a good feeling we will be more consistent this week,” Bay head football coach Keith Bland said.

Bland says he believes that because there’s an electricity in the air at practice this week.

Not only that, but the team has started to reward each other during the games when big plays are made with Chucky dolls.

It’s something Smiley said may intimidate their opponents.

“Lot of people scared of Chucky, I think, I hope so, but if the defense get a turnover, they get a Chucky doll, if the offense makes a big play, we got more Chucky dolls, we got four. Especially for our lineman, they get a pancake, they got a Chucky doll, they hold it up,” Smiley said.

It’s something Smiley took from the Florida Gators. They have one Chucky doll they pass around the team and even take to the games.

“Anything it takes to get them fired up, you want to try and utilize as long as it’s appropriate and they keep harping on it and stuff so,” Bland said.

The Tornadoes hope to be passing around those dolls on Friday night as they look to take down Bozeman.

The Bucks beat Bay at home last year, a loss that stung for a lot of Tornadoes players, so they are hoping that history doesn’t repeat itself this year.

“It’s a short memory for a lot of people on how great of a team you are, it’s how you do on the last Friday night. It’s not what you could have done, it’s how you did, so we have to focus on the next Friday to continue that,” Bland said.

The Tornadoes and Bucks kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Bozeman.