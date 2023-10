PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team survived a second-half comeback by North Bay Haven to defeat the Buccaneers 31-28 at Tommy Oliver Stadium Thursday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 3-3 and head into their bye week before visiting South Walton on Friday, October 13.

The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 and will head into their bye week before hosting Rutherford on Friday, October 13.