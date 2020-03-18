Bay District suspending all athletic events and practices through April 15

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools is extending the ban on high school sports through April 15.

The ban was originally until March 27, but Governor Ron Desantis said all schools were to remain closed until April 15 on Tuesday.

Bay District Schools Athletic Director Kirk Harrell sent out a statement Wednesday morning. It said, “based on the latest from the state yesterday, we are having to extend the ban on all athletic practices and contests through April 15.”

The FHSAA has not put out an official statement on the status of their spring championships yet.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

