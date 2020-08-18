Bay District Schools will allow games to be held the week of Sept. 14

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools will allow high school teams to play games the week of Sept. 14.

This decision comes after the district decided to push back the start of fall sports to Sept. 7.

Bay District Schools athletic director Kirk Harrell said teams can schedule competition for that week if they feel comfortable to do so.

For football, that means a Bay County team could play as early as Sept. 18.

However, teams are not allowed to travel out of the county for the first three weeks of their season.