Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay District Schools will allow games to be held the week of Sept. 14

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools will allow high school teams to play games the week of Sept. 14.

This decision comes after the district decided to push back the start of fall sports to Sept. 7.

Bay District Schools athletic director Kirk Harrell said teams can schedule competition for that week if they feel comfortable to do so.

For football, that means a Bay County team could play as early as Sept. 18.

However, teams are not allowed to travel out of the county for the first three weeks of their season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the