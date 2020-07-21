Bay District Schools starting fall sports practice on July 27th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools will be starting their fall sports on time.

Bay District Schools Athletic Director Kirk Harrell said they are going to allow fall sports to begin practices on July 27th. However, they will still have to stick to phase two of the athletic guidelines.

Under phase two, there can be no contact between players and everything that is touched by a player needs to be sanitized after. They will also have to continue social distancing.

However, North Bay Haven decided they would be holding off on starting fall sports practice until Aug. 3.

Athletic Director Kevin Jacobs said the teams can continue to condition until then. The Buccaneers are also requiring their coaching staff to wear mask when working with the players.