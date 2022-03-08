PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools has ruled that the North Bay Haven athletic program will be dissociated from Bay County Athletics due to a change in rules within their program.

In November of 2021, North Bay Haven Charter Academy’s Board of Directors approved the “Good Cause Policy,” which allows student-athletes to start the school year at one school, then move to another during the same season.

This is contrary to Bay District Schools policy, and BDS Executive Director of Operations Josh Balkom said the meeting the two sides held prior to the policy being did not end in agreement.

“We were informed, the meeting was a courtesy,” Balkom said. “They were going to change the policy no matter our objection to it.”

North Bay Haven Athletic Director Dustin Rennspies said the “Good Cause Policy” was not made to give their program an advantage, but to keep parents and student-athletes from having to choose between sports and academics if their child was admitted to the schools through their lottery system.

“The way it affects us, is unfortunately our lottery runs past the start of school,” Rennspies said. “We have kids that will have a seat up until the start of school and even the after school, and for one reason or another they won’t show and so we go down the lottery and we start making the offers basically based on where they fall in the lottery.”

Rennspies also added that their lottery system is completely public and audited so there is no possible way to tamper with the order of who is selected.

Bay District Schools contended that all schools within the Bay County system should have to operate under the same rules.

“With this policy,” Balkom said. “If they were to stay within our county’s organization then that would just create additional loopholes and additional problems that we’re already struggling to monitor as is.”

As a result of North Bay Haven’s new policy, Bay District Schools ruled:

North Bay Haven Charter Academy will no long be included as a part of Bay District Schools Athletic Program. North Bay Haven Charter Academy may not participate in any Bay District Schools Annual Meets, Championship Tournaments or All Star Selection Programs.

Rennspies said that type of punishment was something they were not prepared to receive.

“We never thought that it would be held to the standard where it’s affecting the hundreds of student-athletes that we have, and that’s a problem because that’s where it hurts,” Rennspies said.

Both sides of the conflict said they do not want North bay Haven disassociated with Bay County Athletics, but stood firm in their belief in what they consider to be fair.

“We all have to be playing by the same rules,” Balkom said. “And I think that I think that if some tweaks were made to whether it be in a lottery system or enrollment processes, then it could get there.”

Rennspies also spoke of finding a solution and said that there is certainly room to negotiate and resolve the situation.

“This is something where ultimately we don’t get an advantage,” Rennspies said. “But I think that there’s got to be a medium, somewhere, somehow, where the kids are not affected by this.”

At this time, North Bay Haven is not recognized by Bay District Schools as a part of their Athletic Program.