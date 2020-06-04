Bay District Schools gets ready to move into next stage of summer athletic guidelines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With the governor announcing Wednesday that phase two of reopening the state will begin on Friday, Bay District Schools will also move into phase two of their summer athletic guidelines.

Bay District Schools Executive Director of Operations Josh Balkom emailed all the Bay County athletic directors to tell them they would be able to be start phase two of those guidelines on Friday.

“On a related note, I visited a few of your schools this week,” Balkom wrote in the email. “I am extremely impressed with the coaches and athletes. They are doing a great job of following the safety guidelines while working really hard! You should be proud!”

Under phase two, athletes will still have to be temperature checked before being allowed to workout, but locker rooms may be used now following social distancing rules.

It also means heavier lifting can be done as spotters are allowed to stand at each end of the bar.

They still have to workout in groups of 10 people or less.

Moderate risk sports like basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer and tennis can begin modified practices.

Some local high school coaches were planning on waiting on phase two to start with their summer plans anyways.

Bozeman head baseball coach Jeff Patton was waiting until phase two because the guys couldn’t even play catch under the phase one guidelines. Patton said they will get out on the field now, following social distancing guidelines and will be sanitizing everything they use.

Patton hopes they can get to phase three before the summer ends.

“If we can maybe get to phase three and start playing some summer games before school starts that would be great,” Patton said. “It’s some wishful thinking, that’s up to the governor not us, but that’s kinda our tentative plan in place right now, hopefully we can get to that.”

The full list of guidelines are here: