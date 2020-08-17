Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay District Schools pushes back the start of fall sports two weeks

Local Sports
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE: Bay District Schools has decided to postpone fall sports for two weeks.

Teams can begin practice on Sept. 7. However, when the first games will be played is still to be determined.

Bay District Schools met with area superintendents, high school principals and athletic directors this morning to decide on a date. They also met with health officials to get their take on when sports should begin.

Previous version – Superintendent Bill Husfelt met virtually with area superintendents and then with BDS high school principals and athletic directors to determine next steps for fall sports.

BDS Executive Director of Operational Support Services Josh Balkom and BDS District Athletic Director Kirk Harrell held a news conference today to discuss the future of fall sports.

