Bay District Schools to hold virtual meeting Monday about fall sports start date

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The FHSAA Board of Directors voted on Friday morning to start fall sports on Aug. 24. The vote was 11-5.

Schools will have the option to opt-out of the state series, they will notify the FHSAA on or before Sept. 18. Regular season contest will begin on Sept. 4.

Bay District responded to the news with this statement:

“We have been closely following the discussions of the FHSAA and we support them in their decision to give local districts as much flexibility as possible. We will be meeting virtually on Monday with our high school principals and athletic directors to explore our next steps and will also be consulting with our trusted healthcare partners and medical experts.”

“We know that sports, and other extra-curricular activities, are very important to many of our students and families and we look forward to exploring all of the options and protocols that could allow them to engage in these activities as soon as and as safely as possible.”

District officials said they will have more to say on the matter on Monday.