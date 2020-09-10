Bay District players and coaches react to new protocols for fall sports season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay District Schools announced guidelines for the 2020 fall sports season on Wednesday.

The district decided to limit capacity to 50 percent for each stadium and gymnasium in the district. Players said they are excited there will be fans in the stands this season.

“It’s happy to me knowing that we have fans behind us fans that want us to play people out there people that maybe don’t even like Rutherford, but they want to see football played on Friday nights,” Rutherford football player Dillyn Richardson said.

Fans will be required to wear mask when they aren’t able to social distance. These protocols are what the Rutherford Rams will follow all season long as they will play all of their games in Bay County.

“We’re excited we can just stay right here and play football and we ain’t gotta travel and you know it should be a good year,” Rutherford High head football coach Loren Tillman said.

Parents and families of players, band members and cheerleaders will have priority tickets through a pre-sale. There will be a limited number of student tickets sold for socially-distant student sections.

“They play for each other they play for Bay High they play for the community but having their friends and parents there to support them it adds some more meaning to it,” Bay High head football coach Keith Bland said.

The gate money earned at home games will be a plus for not only athletic programs but all extra curricular activities at the schools. Competition will begin the week of Sept. 14