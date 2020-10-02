Bay District athletic teams hope fan support continues throughout the fall seasons

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay District athletic teams are not seeing a drop in gate money coming in although capacity at stadiums and gyms is limited to 50 percent.

“We’re very pleased we’re right on pace for where we normally are with ticket sales,” said Bay District Schools Executive Director of Operations Josh Balkom.

They are however seeing a decrease in donations from booster and fundraisers.

“Businesses try to help, they want to be a valuable part of the community, they just don’t have the resources this year,” Bay High Athletic Director Michael Grady said.

There are many more restrictions placed on concession stands this year. Workers must stay six feet apart and all cooked food must stay covered. With the difficulty to operate one efficiently, Bay High’s volleyball team has decided to not offer refreshments this season.

“That is a pretty big portion of their fundraising through their volleyball booster club so my volleyball team is suffering from that aspect but the ticket sales have been good,” Grady said.

The athletic director said he is thankful fans at football games are patiently waiting in long lines at the concessions stand at Tommy Oliver Stadium as they operate under the new guidelines.

Grady said money lost this season will impact transportation budgets. Bay District teams are not traveling a lot right now, however it could impact them come playoff time.

Mosley head football coach Jeremy Brown said the money saved on the front end of the season will help them if budgets do get tight.

“One of the frustrating things was not being able to travel the first few weeks but then again you turn around and you say well I just saved $4,000 to $5,000 on buses, so I think you just try to find the positives,” Brown said.

Another positive is fans are still coming out to support their teams and athletic department hope they continue to do so.

“We would like the community to come out and support and put us in a position where we have to turn some away because we sold so many tickets,” Grady said.