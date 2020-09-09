Bay District announces sports protocols for fans

The district will open up stadiums and gyms at 50 percent capacity this season.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District officials held a news conference Wednesday about the protocols for games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spectators at Bay District games “should always practice social distancing requirements with those outside of their family parties,” officials said.

District officials said spectators should wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

