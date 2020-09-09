Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay District announces sports protocols for fans

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The district will open up stadiums and gyms at 50 percent capacity this season.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District officials held a news conference Wednesday about the protocols for games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district will open up stadiums and gyms at 50 percent capacity this season.

Spectators at Bay District games “should always practice social distancing requirements with those outside of their family parties,” officials said.

District officials said spectators should wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

We will have more on these rules tonight on air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin active as peak hurricane season arrives

Eric Trump speaks in PCB

Ms. Faircloth's Third Grade Class

National Library Card Sign-Up Month highlights local libraries

TDC Visitor Sentiment Survey results revealed

More and more younger people are diagnosed with colon cancer

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the