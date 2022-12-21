PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team dominated Fort Walton Beach 83-36 at home on Wednesday night.
The Tornadoes improved to 6-2 and will play next in the Arnold Christmas Classic on Tuesday, December 27.
by: Sam Granville
