PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay volleyball team swept Arnold Tuesday night, snapping a 35-match losing streak and earning their program’s first win over the Marlins since 2007.

Prior to Tuesday night, the Tornadoes had not won a set against Arnold since 2011 (25 sweeps in a row or 75 consecutive sets lost).

Bay improved to 9-8 and will host Marianna on Wednesday, September 27.

Arnold fell to 11-7 and will host Booker T. Washington on Thursday, September 28.