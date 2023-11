PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team rolled past North Bay Haven 70-54 Monday night in each team’s opening game of the regular season.

The Tornadoes improved to 1-0 and advanced to the Thanksgiving Tournament final on Tuesday, November 21.

The Buccaneers fell to 0-1 and will play in the Thanksgiving Tournament consolation bracket on Tuesday, November 21.