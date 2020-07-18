Bay County teams getting back to practice next week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – After taking a short break from the fields and courts, some Bay County high school teams are getting back to practice on Monday.

Many of them took this past week off due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

All the Arnold teams will be back to summer conditioning on Monday.

The Mosley volleyball and football teams will also be back on Monday. The Bozeman and Rutherford football teams will start up next week too.

North Bay Haven’s teams will get things going on Tuesday after the FHSAA’s Board of Directors on Monday.