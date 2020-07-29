Bay County Sports Club offering free participation in August

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Sports Club is resuming its open gym activities in August.

Breakfast Point Academy athletic director and coach Sean Robinson saw a need for there to be additional opportunities for young athletes to play sports.

“I would have roughly 65 boys come try out for my team, I could only keep about 15 boys, so that leaves 50 kids that love the sport enough to come out and try out but they don’t get to play,” Robinson said.

Robinson then came up with the idea to create the Bay County Sports Club to give more athletes the opportunity to participate in team sports. The club holds organized sports with no commitment to join a team or pay for a full season.

The club uses facilities around Bay County to hold events that offer a real game environment in sports like basketball, volleyball, soccer, and football.

“When they come to one with a referee and running scoreboard they get the opportunity to improve if that’s what they’re trying to do, now if they want to just come have fun that’s fine too,” Robinson said.

Club events are for elementary middle and high school-age athletes. Robinson ran the program in the past and had hoped to restart it at the beginning of this summer. However, due to COVID-19, the program will resume at the beginning of August.

“At this point we’re going back to school so if we can go back to school and keep a safe distance from each other we can certainly go back to sports and keep a safe distance from each other,” Robinson said.

All events in August will be free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“I know a lot of families have been hit hard by COVID-19 and people have lost jobs and it’s really a terrible situation for a lot of people,” he said.

Robinson said they will hold as many different activities for as many different age groups as possible.

The club will email out an events calendar and they will fill the limited spots with those who email back first. Anyone was does not make the cut off for the original event will be put on a wait list for the next event.

One upcoming event will be a middle and high school three point shooting contest.

“I want to find out who the best three point shooter in Bay County is,” Robinson said.

Another event Robinson said is very popular is the club’s Friday night flag football game.

“It gives you that real Friday night football game feel that a lot of kids never get to experience,” Robinson said.

To sign up for emails go to the club’s Facebook page or website .