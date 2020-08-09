Bay County Sports Club gives area youth a chance to play through free events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Sports Club held a free event for young athletes on Saturday at Frank Brown Park.

Elementary and Middle School aged athletes took part in two separate sessions. Coaches instructed players through drills and workouts. The one hour long sessions ended with kickball games.

This was the organization’s first event in about two years. Bay County Sports Club owner, Sean Robinson, took time off from hosting events after the birth of his child. He planned to bring back the club a few months ago, however, events were delayed due to COVID-19.

“It’s good to give back to the community when there is literally nothing to do and kids are just sitting around on their phones, we need to get out and we need to play,” Robinson said.

The club’s goal is to give young people a way to try playing different sports.

“We invite kids of all ages, all skill levels, to come out and play, that’s what it’s all about,” Robinson said.

The Bay County Sports Club is offering free events for the remainder of August. To learn how to sign up for the events go to the club’s Facebook page.